Haya Sehgal’s book ‘Resilient Pakistan’ launched

KARACHI - The Board of Manage­ment of the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum held the launch of a pow­erful book; ‘Resilient Pa­kistan’.

The book is the compi­lation of articles by au­thor Haya Fatima Sehgal. It has a candid approach and commentary on so­cial-cultural themes and issues which Pakistan faces today.

It highlights the impor­tance of seeking Jinnah’s Pakistan thematically and keeping true to the Quaid’s principles and values by trying to create a modern state. The ar­eas of the book covered topics such as cultural is­sues, fighting extremism, climate change and Pa­kistan’s uneasy political status.

It also has a section of people which have ded­icated their lives in ser­vice to the country. Li­aquat H Merchant the grandnephew of Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah was featured in the book and has written the foreword for it. The beautiful cer­emony included short historical videos, a live­ly book panel discussion and short speeches was exciting as the audience was engaged through­out the event. One of the comments from the audi­ence was that in finding ‘Jinnah’s Pakistan’ which was an underlying theme throughout the book, was that here was a pan­el which consisted of all women.

The Board at the Quaid-e-Azam Muse­um seeks to uphold Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah’s val­ues by promoting events that speak about the Fa­ther of the Nation and his vision for the nation. Li­aquat H. Merchant is the Senior Vice Chairman of the Museum board. Guestspeakers included Nadira Panjwani, Sadia Rashid, Khurshid Hy­der and Ameena Saiyid. Ameena Saiyid was the Moderator of the Panel discussion at the event.