Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Haya Sehgal’s book ‘Resilient Pakistan’ launched

Haya Sehgal’s book ‘Resilient Pakistan’ launched
PR
December 27, 2023
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Board of Manage­ment of the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum held the launch of a pow­erful book; ‘Resilient Pa­kistan’. 

The book is the compi­lation of articles by au­thor Haya Fatima Sehgal. It has a candid approach and commentary on so­cial-cultural themes and issues which Pakistan faces today. 

It highlights the impor­tance of seeking Jinnah’s Pakistan thematically and keeping true to the Quaid’s principles and values by trying to create a modern state. The ar­eas of the book covered topics such as cultural is­sues, fighting extremism, climate change and Pa­kistan’s uneasy political status. 

It also has a section of people which have ded­icated their lives in ser­vice to the country. Li­aquat H Merchant the grandnephew of Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah was featured in the book and has written the foreword for it. The beautiful cer­emony included short historical videos, a live­ly book panel discussion and short speeches was exciting as the audience was engaged through­out the event. One of the comments from the audi­ence was that in finding ‘Jinnah’s Pakistan’ which was an underlying theme throughout the book, was that here was a pan­el which consisted of all women. 

AK Foundation’s ‘Bano Qabil’ Programme empowers youth with free IT courses

The Board at the Quaid-e-Azam Muse­um seeks to uphold Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah’s val­ues by promoting events that speak about the Fa­ther of the Nation and his vision for the nation. Li­aquat H. Merchant is the Senior Vice Chairman of the Museum board. Guestspeakers included Nadira Panjwani, Sadia Rashid, Khurshid Hy­der and Ameena Saiyid. Ameena Saiyid was the Moderator of the Panel discussion at the event.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703636166.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023