Haya Sehgal’s book ‘Resilient Pakistan’ launched

KARACHI - The Board of Management of the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum held the launch of a powerful book; ‘Resilient Pakistan’.
The book is the compilation of articles by author Haya Fatima Sehgal. It has a candid approach and commentary on social-cultural themes and issues which Pakistan faces today.
It highlights the importance of seeking Jinnah’s Pakistan thematically and keeping true to the Quaid’s principles and values by trying to create a modern state. The areas of the book covered topics such as cultural issues, fighting extremism, climate change and Pakistan’s uneasy political status.
It also has a section of people which have dedicated their lives in service to the country. Liaquat H Merchant the grandnephew of Muhammad Ali Jinnah was featured in the book and has written the foreword for it. The beautiful ceremony included short historical videos, a lively book panel discussion and short speeches was exciting as the audience was engaged throughout the event. One of the comments from the audience was that in finding ‘Jinnah’s Pakistan’ which was an underlying theme throughout the book, was that here was a panel which consisted of all women.
The Board at the Quaid-e-Azam Museum seeks to uphold Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s values by promoting events that speak about the Father of the Nation and his vision for the nation. Liaquat H. Merchant is the Senior Vice Chairman of the Museum board. Guestspeakers included Nadira Panjwani, Sadia Rashid, Khurshid Hyder and Ameena Saiyid. Ameena Saiyid was the Moderator of the Panel discussion at the event.