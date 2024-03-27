5-year-old boy injured with chemical coated string in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A five-year-old boy was injured after a chemical coated string cut through his neck at G-11/4 on Tuesday. The child was given three to four stiches in a private hospital where he was taken by the parents.

The incident took place in limits of Police Station Ramna when he was appearing from sunroof of a car whem a string came and entangled his neck.

Relative of the victim said his nephew was standing out of the sunroof of car when the steel string fell over his neck, and by the time his family members came to know about this, the string had already injured his neck. He was immediately taken to a private hospital where he got stitches.

On the other hand, police, on orders of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) from Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, initiated a special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers in the federal capital. During the current year, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested 54 accused involved in such activities and registered 24 cases against them in different police stations for legal proceedings.