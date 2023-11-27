Monday, November 27, 2023
MQM-P says no change in consumer service seen in Hesco

APP
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has deplored that the officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) still exhibited anti-consumer approaches despite changes in the company’s hierarchy. In a statement issued here on Sunday by MQM-P Hyderabad chapter’s Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui and other office bearers of the party, they said they began to nurture a hope that the change in the hierarchy would bring a change in the workforce’s attitude. They said even though the company had recovered billions of rupees from the defaulting consumers and power thieves since it began the crackdown on September 7, the problems of the consumers were far from being addressed. They claimed that prolonged outages, serving of detection bills, defects in the transmission system, and seeking bribes for repair and replacement of pole-mounted transformers (PMTs) continued unabated in the company.
The MQM-P requested the caretaker federal government to take notice of their complaints and to address the same on priority.

