ECP issues preliminary delimitation lists ahead of general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the preliminary delimitation lists on Wednesday.

In a press release issued here, the ECP informed the public that the preliminary delimitation report, along with Form 5 lists, has been posted on the commission's website, along with maps of the initial delimitation.

The publication of preliminary constituencies will extend for 30 days, from September 27 to October 26, during which objections (representations) regarding the preliminary constituencies can be submitted by the voters of the relevant constituency.

Initially, according to the original delimitation schedule set by the ECP on Aug 17, the initial delimitation process was supposed to conclude on Oct 7, with preliminary delimitation proposals and the accompanying report set to be published on October 9.

However, on September 1, the ECP announced a compression of the delimitation timeline by 14 days, aiming to finalise the process by November 30 instead of the originally planned December 14.

This development clears the path for the Election Commission to make a decision on holding elections in the last week of January. A specific election date has yet to be announced.