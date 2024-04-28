Sunday, April 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

1320 MW electricity to be added in national grid from Thar Coal project: Nasir Shah

1320 MW electricity to be added in national grid from Thar Coal project: Nasir Shah
Web Desk
10:47 AM | April 28, 2024
National

One thousand three hundred and twenty Megawatts electricity will be added to the National Grid after the completion of the first phase of the Thar Coal project.

During a meeting with CEO of Shanghai Power Meng Donghai and CEO-SSRC Jain in Karachi, Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the two thousand three hundred Megawatts Thar Coal Block-I Power Generation Project would play an important role in meeting the energy requirements.

Nasir Shah assured the delegation of immediate removal of all obstacles in the project.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1714277341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024