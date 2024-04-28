1320 MW electricity to be added in national grid from Thar Coal project: Nasir Shah

One thousand three hundred and twenty Megawatts electricity will be added to the National Grid after the completion of the first phase of the Thar Coal project.

During a meeting with CEO of Shanghai Power Meng Donghai and CEO-SSRC Jain in Karachi, Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the two thousand three hundred Megawatts Thar Coal Block-I Power Generation Project would play an important role in meeting the energy requirements.

Nasir Shah assured the delegation of immediate removal of all obstacles in the project.