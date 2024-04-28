Sunday, April 28, 2024
Ashrafi vows to provide best facilities to Hajj pilgrims

Web Desk
7:45 PM | April 28, 2024
Pakistan Ulema Council head Allama Tahir Ashrafi has said Hajj pilgrims will be facilitated in every possible way.

Addressing a press conference, Ashrafi said it was not possible to take picture of every pilgrim during Hajj and Umrah while there was no precedent of the practice both in Shariat and ethics.

Those who have done this have violated the Pakistani and Saudi Arabian laws, Ashrafi stated, adding that the government should immediately take action against such elements who had done this.

He said action against such violators on the part of the Saudi government was a shameful act which would disgrace the country.

The cleric informed the Hajj would also be performed under the Road to Makkha policy.

He said he and Maulana Fazlur Rehman were nominated as member of the Islamic World Association.

Talking about Middle East unrest, he said an independent Palestine State was only solution to the issue.

