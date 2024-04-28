Attock DC seeks private sector role in education promotion

Attock - Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has appreciated private sector’s role in augmenting the Punjab government’s endeavours in the field of education and in raising literacy rate in the country.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Girls College in Hassanabdal on Saturday under the auspices of Sir Syed Educational Foundation Pakistan (SSEFP) where he was a guest of honour

Director General Rahmatulil Alameen Authority Zafar Mahmood Malik, Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr Mazhar Hameed, Director Rahmatul Alameen Authority Sohail Bin Aziz, MPA Sardar Muhammad Ali, District President PPP Attock Ashar Hayat, PPP Hassanabdal chapter President Sardar Zulfiqar Hayat Khan, former Punjab Minister for culture Taimur Masood Malik, Member KP Assembly Shazia Jadoon, Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal Dr Sana Ramchand, Former Tehsil Nazim Khanpur Raja Haroon Sikandar, Researcher and Traveler Muhammad Taufiq, Eminent Educationist Atta ur Rahman Chaudhry, Professor Tahir Durrani, Deputy Director Public Relations Attock Shahzad Niaz Khokhar, Director Sir Syed Education Foundation Qazi Zahoor ul Haq were also present.

DC Atif Raza added that the establishment of standard private educational institutions creates a spirit of competition and is also a must for the development of society.

He also said that a combined plan was underway to raise education standards epically information technology (IT) education in the district.

While acknowledging the foundation’s role in promoting quality school education, he urged others working in the education sector to extend their reach to the underprivileged areas of the district.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof Tahir Durrani, President, Sir Syed Education Foundation, recounted the foundation’s sincere efforts in achieving the goal of ensuring and making available a high standard education to students in rural areas of Attock, Taxila, Hassanabdal, Haripur and other areas.

Later, the DC Attock visited all class-rooms of the college and appreciated the facilities including projectors, active smart boards, biometric attendance system, online student and parents’ portal as well as the provision of result, fees and other online information to the students.