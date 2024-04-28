CM Maryam orders steps to avert rain hazards

Sunday, April 28, 2024
Our Staff Reporter
April 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Saturday ordered to undertake preemptive precautionary and essential administrative measures in the wake of rainfall across the province including Lahore.  Directions were issued after the forecast of torrential rains in the province till April 29. CM Maryam ordered commissioners, deputy commissioners and MD WASA to remain vigilant and directed the relevant officers of all shifts to remain in the field.

The chief minister directed the administration and WASA to remain vigilant, proactive and utilise all available resources for water drainage. She further ordered for all essential measures to maintain traffic flow in Lahore and other cities.

The CM directed the traffic wardens to perform their duties vigilantly to facilitate citizens so as to maintain traffic flow. She directed the Rescue services institutions to undertake prompt safety measures for protection of livestock in the rural areas.

She ordered for swift measures for timely shifting of people to safer places from the catchment areas. People of catchment areas should be forewarned about the emergency situation. The CM ordered for seeking assistance from the media, social media and mobile alerts service in this regard.

