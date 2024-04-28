EU, Germany to support efforts towards improving technical education, employment prospects for youth

ISLAMABAD - The inauguration ceremony of the EUR 64 million Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Sector Support Programme- Phase IV- took place at the Center of Excellence in Modern Technologies. The event marked a significant milestone under the European Union’s Team Europe Initiative on building back better, aimed for the creation of green jobs in Pakistan and bringing together the EU, France, Germany and Italy. Through this programme, the European Union and the Government of Germany will support Pakistan’s efforts towards improving technical education and employment prospects for its youth.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, speaking as chief guest, reiterated the government of Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to fostering job opportunities, emphasising, “We are making all out efforts to create job opportunities, which is only possible with the economic growth of the country.” The minister assured that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sharif is paying special attention to the skills development, especially in high tech trades, and emphasized the need for expanding the scope of these programmes to remote areas of the country.

In her address, EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka highlighted the importance of reforming the TVET sector to meet the needs of young people, particularly women. She remarked, “Youth represents the future of Pakistan. Harnessing their potential, especially that of women, and creating an enabling environment is critical for Pakistan’s prosperity. The EU is committed to working with Pakistan on TVET to create green jobs for more inclusive and sustained economic growth. We have witnessed tremendous improvements in making this sector sustainable.” The ambassador highlighted that the EU has been a longstanding partner and the biggest donor at the national level for TVET since 2011.

The support to TVET is not just a Team Europe Initiative bringing together the collective strengths of the EU and Germany, but also contributes to the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative in which the EU is trying to leverage public and private sector investments by investing in skills of young people in Pakistan. Dr. Angelika Fleddermann, Country Director of GIZ Pakistan, elaborated on the objectives of the programme, stating, “The current phase of the TVET Programme focuses on technological upgrading in remote regions, private sector engagement, and national- level systems strengthening. We aim to transform the TVET sector from ceremonial presence on forums to active involvement in strategic planning and delivery.”

Chairperson NAVTTC, Gulmina Bilal, emphasised the pivotal role of TVET in economic development and job creation, saying, “The TVET programme is significant for ensuring better job prospects for the youth, especially women, in the job market. It is a crucial step towards economic development and prosperity.” She appreciated the European Union, the German government and other partners for extending their support in the TVET sector.

Ms. Wendy Alexander, Scottish Champion for Higher Education and Member of British Council Board of Trustees, said “We are pleased that the British Council will be delivering this programme in collaboration with GIZ. The commencement of the fourth phase of the programme is an indication of continued commitment for the progress of TVET sector in Pakistan. In a country where more than 60% of the population is below the 30-year bracket, there can be no other sector more important than the TVET and this programme will provide maximum support to the Govt of Pakistan in productively channelising the potential of its youth.” Romina Kochius, Coordinator Sustainable Economic Development, Training and Employment gave detailed overview of the TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP).