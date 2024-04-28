Ex-ministers allege election rigging in Peshawar constituencies

Peshawar - Taimur Salim Jhagra, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), voiced serious concerns on Saturday, alleging widespread rigging during the 2024 general election in the constituencies of Peshawar.

During a news conference, Jhagra revealed that the Form-45 document, retrieved from a trash bin, had come into his possession. Former minister Kamran Bangash and Arbab Jehandad were also present during the event.

Jhagra urged the courts to expedite the handling of election rigging cases, asserting that evidence of malpractice existed for every candidate. He called for an investigation into nine returning officers, the capital city police officer, and the deputy commissioner concerning the alleged rigging.

The PTI leader pledged to submit the evidence to the Election Commission of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Kamran Bangash disclosed that discrepancies in Form-45 had been detected from the outset.

Bangash claimed that votes in 51 out of 90 polling stations had been interchanged with another candidate, Tariq Awan, in the PK-82 constituency. He highlighted that despite having 25 registered voters in his family, only 11 votes were recorded at his home polling station.

Bangash emphasised on the importance of accountability, demanding apologies from the returning officer and district returning officer. He warned of nationwide protests if the issue of rigging was not addressed transparently, asserting their determination to prevent any cover-up.