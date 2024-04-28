Sunday, April 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hamas says studying new Israeli truce proposal

Agencies
April 28, 2024
Newspaper, International

JERUSALEM   -  Hamas said it was studying on Saturday the latest Israeli counterproposal regarding a potential ceasefire in Gaza, a day after media reports said a delegation from mediator Egypt arrived in Israel in a bid to jump-start stalled negotiations.

The signs of fresh truce talks come as the United Nations warned that “famine thresholds in Gaza will be breached within the next six weeks” unless massive food assistance arrives. Aid groups say Gaza’s already catastrophic humanitarian conditions would be worsened by an invasion which Israel vows to carry out against Hamas battalions that remain in Rafah, southernmost Gaza.

Rafah, on the border with Egypt, is crowded with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by nearly seven months of war between Israel and the Islamist movement. The area is regularly bombed already. Hospital officials said strikes in Rafah and elsewhere killed more than a dozen people overnight Friday-Saturday.

PM orders wheat procurement as farmers protest price crash

Among the dead were an entire family, their relative Mohammed Yussef said. “Nobody left: the father, the mother, a girl and two boys” were killed when their house was targeted, he said. Elsewhere in Rafah people searched the rubble of homes that Abed al-Aziz Barhum, a young man with a thin moustache, said were “bombarded without prior warning”. He appealed to “all Arab people to support us against occupation and help us reach a ceasefire”.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1714193178.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024