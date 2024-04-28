Islam taught us to serve humanity: Qaiser Amin Butt, Shaukat Virk

Lahore - Chairman of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Alhaj Qaisar Amin Butt and founder trustee and general secretary Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk have said that Islam has taught us to serve humanity. The presence of welfare organizations is the security of the public. So no power in the world can save evildoers for their bad intention from punishment of the law, he said. Where there is good, of course, evil takes its place, but we know how to drive the evil and hold the evildoers to account with public and legal power, he added.

A state-of-the-art Ahbab Hospital for the population of Ravi Park and its suburbs was established by late Haji Muhammad Amin Butt. The deceased had a dream which was brought into reality by us, and no other person can take away the credit from us, he said. He was addressing a meeting. Al-Hajj Qaisar Amin Butt and Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that Ahbab Hospital has been taking the lead in providing modern medical facilities to the poor and deserving citizens since 1974.

We have consulted and changed this name to Dr. AQ khan. He named the hospital and made its chairman on the basis of his love for Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan,he said. Citizens living in Ravi Park and adjacent communities are well aware of the tireless services of the founder of the hospital, Dr. AQ Khan. He said that higher authority can temporarily be diverted but truth and justice cannot be stopped on the strength of any conspiracy or rebellion. The police authorities under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar have made the delivery of justice quite easy, he added.