KP CM aide grieved over death of three persons in lightning strike

Peshawar - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb on Saturday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over martyrdom of three of a family including two real brothers due to lightning strike in Mansehra’s Kundaw Ogai area.

In a message issued here, he expressed condolence and solidarity with the affected families. He said that although this was a natural disaster, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had become a province severely affected by climate change after the terrorism. He said the incidents of lightning strike, storms, floods and other natural calamities had constantly increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that in such circumstances, the federal government should extend support to the province.

The adviser suggested that it was better that the federation should provide financial support to KP people and government being adversely affected by terrorism and climate change. He said that due representation should be given to the province in the national policy on climate change and carbon plus, apart from giving legitimate share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zahid Chanzeb said that more than forty percent of the forest wealth of the country was located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that support of federal government to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would directly benefit the federation besides protecting the natural resources and strengthening the national unity.