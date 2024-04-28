Official held for hurling threats to principal

ATTOCK - Police arrested an official of Government Special Education Center Hassanabdal on charges of hurling life threats on the principal and allegedly stealing the official record of the institute.

Another case of sexual harassment by the same employee was highlighted by PTI MPA from Hassanabdal Sardar Muhammad Ali in the Punjab assembly and subsequently Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs directed the Punjab IGP to take stock of the situation as the local police is not moving to take a legal action against the suspect.

On the directives of the provincial authorities, Hassanabdal police registered a case against the suspect employee of the Government Special Education Center Hassanabdal under section 380 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation) Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 25-D telegraph act and sent him behind the bars.

Police sources said that a case of online sexual harassment of the female students by the said official is under investigation in which he allegedly subjected them to sexual harassment through video calls. As per the FIR Naib Qasid Aamir Shah sent threatening messages to the headmistress and other employees of the Special Education Centre Hasanabdal where he himself is serving.

The accused not only sent threatening messages through WhatsApp but also threatened the headmistress verbally in front of her spouse.

As per the sources, the cell phone of the accused has been confiscated by FIA authorities and are investigating.