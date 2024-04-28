Sunday, April 28, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Disasters are called natural, as if nature were the executioner and not the victimizer.” – Edward Hoagland

Past in Perspective
April 28, 2024
The Tangiwai Disaster of 1953 was a tragic railway accident in New Zealand, where a lahar (volcanic mudflow) caused the Tangiwai Railway Bridge to collapse, resulting in the derailment of the Wellington-to-Auckland express passenger train. The disaster claimed the lives of 151 people, making it New Zealand’s deadliest railway accident. Its significance lies in highlighting the vulnerability of infrastructure to natural hazards and the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation strategies. The Tangiwai Disaster serves as a reminder of the ongoing need to prioritize infrastructure that is climate-resistant, and safety in the face of increasing climate-related risks and natural disasters.

