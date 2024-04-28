The Tangiwai Disaster of 1953 was a tragic railway accident in New Zealand, where a lahar (volcanic mudflow) caused the Tangiwai Railway Bridge to collapse, resulting in the derailment of the Wellington-to-Auckland express passenger train. The disaster claimed the lives of 151 people, making it New Zealand’s deadliest railway accident. Its significance lies in highlighting the vulnerability of infrastructure to natural hazards and the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation strategies. The Tangiwai Disaster serves as a reminder of the ongoing need to prioritize infrastructure that is climate-resistant, and safety in the face of increasing climate-related risks and natural disasters.