PM to attend special meeting of WEF in Riyadh today

1:14 PM | April 28, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the special meeting of World Economic Forum starting today.

The Prime Minister will present Pakistan's position regarding global health, financial technologies, information technology, inclusive growth, regional cooperation and balanced use of energy in the context of global development.

The Prime Minister will spend a busy day in Riyadh. 

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum today, the Prime Minister will meet the Emir of Kuwait, Mashal Al Ahmed Al Jabr.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet with the Saudi Ministers of Finance, Industry and Investment.

The Prime Minister will also meet the Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and the President of the Islamic Development Bank.

On the sidelines, he is also expected to hold meetings with other important world leaders, heads of international organizations and other important personalities.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X this morning, the Prime Minister said he looks-forward important discussions on pressing challenges during the special meeting of World Economic Forum.

