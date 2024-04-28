Sunday, April 28, 2024
Security forces kill two terrorists in DI Khan

Web Desk
7:44 PM | April 28, 2024
The security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an IBO in Dera Ismail Khan on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and the terrorists, and resultantly two terrorists, Faheem Nawaz Gandapuri and Mohsin Nawaz, were killed.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces as well as innocent civilians including target killings and extortion,” the ISPR added.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

