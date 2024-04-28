Stormy proceedings: The true beauty of a democracy?

ISLAMABAD - As expected from the controversial results of February 08 polls, the 16th National Assembly , since the first oath taking of parliamentarians, almost every day has been unfolding in an unpleasant manner. The fullthroat slogans raised by MPs like a college students’ sloganeering competition in a protest, whistle blowing during lawmakers ‘ speeches like a debating club competition, exchange of heated remarks between legislators like a verbal altercation during traffic jam and other similarities can be witnessed in almost all proceedings.

The parliamentary journalists from the press gallery, since the start of the new parliamentary year, could not report a consensus of both sides of the aisle on a single day. However, slogans echoing through the opposition benches, whistle-blowing in Presidential speech, exchange of hot words between backbenchers of treasury and opposition to defend party’s point of view and other unparliamentary scenes are reported in the media outlets. The saner voices in the parliament with the consultation of a Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq have finally reached a consensus to form a ‘business advisory committee’ to meet on each day before the proceedings to settle the agenda of the proceedings to smoothly run the house. The past practice in the business advisory committee, as per the opinions of parliamentary gurus, has never played a much effective role.

Though the protest in the parliament is dubbed as a ‘ beauty of democracy’ by the opposition benches, yet these lawmakers have often been seen changing their opinion after getting an opportunity to sit on treasury benches.

Though the suspension of two MNAs found blowing whistles, during the speech of President Asif Ali Zardari in a joint session, has been withdrawn in a day through resolution , yet this is not a guarantee to maintain ‘peace’ in the house. The seasoned politicians and experienced journalists viewed that these unpleasant scenes had also been held in previous fifteen assemblies but this 16th National Assembly is seemingly in pursuit of making new parliamentary records.

The story starts from swearing- in of members and the election of the speaker and it saw a twist in a hullabaloo during the proceedings of the joint session and oath-taking of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari [Daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto]. As the chair has to suspend two opposition MPs for one session over creating furor in the house, despite repeated reminders.

The opposition and government benches are these days sitting together for the formation of National Assembly Standing Committees. The consensus over headship of committees is not expected, so the matter will again land on the flood of the parliament.

The opposition has been complaining about the continuous absence of the Prime Minister/ Leader of the House from the National Assembly proceedings. This matter could also lead to chaos in the house. But, the independent opposition members backed by the PTI should not forget that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had also made the record of his absence from the House.