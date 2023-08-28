SIDC transforms Sialkot’s sports sector into a hub of innovation, excellence

The Sports Industries Development Centre (SIDC) in Sialkot has emerged as a pioneering initiative to transform the local sports industry through modernization and adoption of new technology.

Recognizing the importance of staying competitive in the global market, the SIDC is playing a pivotal role in empowering the local manufacturers, promoting innovation, and driving economic growth in the region, Project Director SIDC Sarwar Hanif stated this while talking to WealthPK.

“The Rs435.637 million initiative is rendering services to the local sports goods industry with the objective to provide a platform for the manufacturers to enhance their skills, upgrade their machinery, and adopt state-of-the-art technologies,” he continued.

He said the initiative aimed to position Sialkot as a hub of innovation and excellence, attracting international buyers and opening new avenues for growth. The SIDC's focus on modernization and innovation has had a direct impact on the export performance of the local sports industry.

Highlighting the contribution of the SIDC, he informed WealthPK that during the past five years, exports from Sialkot's sports sector had witnessed a steady increase, reaching an all-time high of USD50 million in the last fiscal year. This remarkable growth can be attributed to the improved product quality, expanded product range, and increased capacity of manufacturers facilitated by the SIDC.

“The SIDC's initiatives have contributed significantly to job creation and workforce development; the modernization drive has created more than 10,000 new jobs in the sports manufacturing sector. Additionally, the center has provided technical training and skills development programs to over 5,000 industry professionals, equipping them with the necessary expertise to meet the demands of an evolving market,” he continued.

“Sialkot has long been renowned for its sports manufacturing industry, particularly in producing high-quality sports goods such as footballs, cricket equipment, and other sporting accessories. However, with the rapidly changing global landscape, the need to modernize and embrace new technologies has become crucial to remain competitive,” he added.

“The SIDC recognizes that technology plays a vital role in improving productivity, efficiency, and product quality and to facilitate technology adoption, the center offers technical training, workshops, and seminars to industry professionals, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills to embrace cutting-edge technologies,“ the SIDC project director said.

“Through collaborations with both local and international partners, the SIDC provides access to advanced machinery, production techniques, and research and development resources. This enables the local manufacturers to stay abreast of the latest industry trends, improve their production processes, and create products that meet international standards,” he said.

He was of the view that innovation and research were key drivers of growth and competitiveness in any industry and the SIDC places a strong emphasis on fostering a culture of innovation among the local manufacturers.

The center encourages entrepreneurs and industry professionals to develop new products, explore emerging market trends, and find creative solutions to industry challenges.

The SIDC's efforts extend beyond technology adoption and innovation; the center is committed to creating a sustainable ecosystem by addressing environmental concerns, promoting ethical practices, and ensuring worker welfare.

Through its commitment to modernization, technology adoption, and innovation, the SIDC is empowering the local manufacturers, positioning Sialkot as a global hub of excellence, and driving economic growth in the region.

By providing access to advanced technologies, promoting research and development, and fostering sustainability, the SIDC is not only helping manufacturers to stay competitive but also creating a positive impact on the environment and the lives of workers.

With the SIDC's continued efforts and support, the local sports industry in Sialkot is set to achieve new heights, attract international recognition, and contribute significantly to Pakistan's overall economic development.