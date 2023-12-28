4th Inverex Trophy Basketball 3x3 Tournament gets underway

LAHORE - The 4th Inverex Trophy Basketball 3x3 Tournament got underway at the International Abdul Nasir Bas­ketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi.

Saud Ahmed, Director of Inver­ex, inaugurated the tournament during a colorful opening ceremo­ny. The event is being played un­der the auspices of Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club, with the permission of Karachi Bas­ketball Association and under the patronage of Additional Secretary Interior, Government of Sindh, Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

On this occasion, businessman leader Asif Gulfam, chairman of Shamsi Academy Khalid Jameel Shamsi, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and other per­sonalities were present on the oc­casion. Total nine matches were decided on the first day. In the first match, Nishtar Club defeated Karachi Youth Club 10-6, in the second match, Net Dumpers de­feated Mars Club 9-2 and in the third match, United Club defeated National Club 8-4, in the fourth match, Usman Club defeated Mars Club 9-2, in the fifth match, KBB Club defeated Karachi Youth 18- 10, in the sixth match, Usman Club defeated Net Papers Club 8-5, in the seventh match, Arambagh Club defeated United Club 12-4, in the eighth match, KBB Club de­feated Nishtar Club 20-12 and in the ninth match, Arambagh Club defeated National Club 8-4.

In these matches, Andre Turner, Har Abbas, Lenin, Zenon, Ghazan­far Khan, Daniyal Marwat, Mustafa ul Haq, Hamza Khawaja, Ahmed Ali, Zayed Ashraf, M Abdullah Khan, Abdul Samad, Hasan Ali and Abdullah Haroon showed the best game. In the matches, M Ashraf, Amir Sharif, Zahid Malik acted as referees while Naeem Ahmed, Zavalafiqar Abbas Khan, Muzamil Hussain Khan performed the du­ties of technical officials.

On the occasion of the opening ceremony of the matches, Zubair Bhashani, CEO of Bhashani Suites House, distributed Quaid-i-Azam birthday cakes to the players and organizers along with Assistant Commissioner Mominabad Dis­trict West Sufyan Babar.