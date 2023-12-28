Making 2024 an Annus Mirabilis

It was the late Queen Elisabeth II who used the old Latin words Annus Horribilis in 1992, describing several negative events and scandals in her private household, including children’s marriage problems and a fire at her residence in Windsor Castle. The term she used describes that it had been a terrible or disastrous year, not to look back on with undiluted pleasure. However, the same year she also celebrated her 40 years on the throne. The term entered the lexicon and became fashionable to use about personal or political misfortunes, and we still use it in slightly posh conversation and writing.

But then, problems and successes are always there, they come and go and solutions can be found. At the end of every year, it is common to take stock of the past and also have some positive forecasts and hopes for the year to begin. Even if last year was an Annus Horribilis, we can on a fresh slate try to make the coming year an Annus Mirabilis, a miraculous and wondrous year. That term was created by John Dryden in a poem in 1667 after the terrible fire in London in 1666, but also the English fleet winning at war over the Dutch. Both events were indeed terrible, yet, not without room for positive aspects and better days to come – not for all, but for some of those who had survived and had resources to build back.

2023 was a terrible year for many, but also a good year for some. Those who suffered most were people affected by poverty, and certainly by wars and conflicts, indeed the war by Russia in Ukraine. Towards the end of 2023, a most cruel war between Israel and Palestine in Gaza has goes on, probably for a long time – and there are many other wars raging but not given the same attention by the media. The two mentioned wars should have been avoided; there was opportunity for the West to have influenced the Russians so that the invasion of Ukraine had not begun – if there had really been a will do talk and negotiate. Since the fall of the Soviet Union, there were several decades when Russia and the West could and should have worked together for democracy and development in Russia, and fairer trade and cultural policies with all the West’s and Russia’s cooperation, not war build-up.

The ongoing brutal, overkill war between Israel and Palestine, triggered off by Hamas, the rulers of Gaza, should not have begun, and it could have been avoided had the two countries, their neighbours, the West, and other countries, been taking positive steps towards durable solutions for Palestine since the Oslo Accords in 1993, and earlier, too, in 1967 and back to the creation of Israel on Palestinian land in 1948, and even before that time. It is quite inexplicable that the hostile situation was allowed to drift and become worse, and why the parties, the neighbours and the international community, indeed with USA, did not give serious attention the situation and the people of Palestine, and also of Israel. Both countries suffer. To live in constant conflict nobody deserves, and currently, there is no shortcut to solve the increasing difficulties. Israel and the West have run into a situation where the goodwill for Israel has diminished. A lasting peace for Israel and Palestine seems further away than in a very long time. The two-state solution is the only way forward, most people believe, but even that is doubtful and it will have many complications, not the least because of Israel’s hundreds of illegal settlements on the West Bank of Palestine. Israel’s intention to handle security issues in Gaza will make it a de facto occupied land. The only way ahead might indeed be that the international community, through the UN or a new organisation, took charge of security and military issues in both countries. As we enter 2024, nobody knows how to go ahead in practice and make the birth-land of Jesus/Isa peaceful. It is also difficult to see how the Russia-Ukraine war can end without both parties being willing to hold true talks and negotiations.

Let me broaden the important and problematic structural and specific issues in our time, which we must give focus to immediately from day one in the new year, the whole year and years ahead.

First, it is about peace and war issues, underlying all other issues. It is both illogical that we still in our 21st century have situations of military and armed conflicts between neighbours, and other conflicts, too, between groups and individuals. We have the knowledge and resources to behave differently. As a Norwegian and a pacifist, I am ashamed of the way NATO, with its Norwegian Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, advocates military build-up in Europe and the West in general, taking away resources from people’s everyday life and prosperous future. The mind-set it creates is worrying for our time and the longer future.

Second, the important issues we must focus on next year and onwards, are about inclusive and fair development and equality. That means new thinking and expansion about democracy, the sharing of resources within and between countries, and everyone’s participation. We let many issues drift, such as cooperation regarding migration, religions, cultures, education, and more. Currently, there is inflation and price increases internationally. In future, governments and the private sector must work harder to solve the people’s problems, not focus on how to gain profits and development at the expense of other states and segments within them. Our politicians must do better and our education systems must focus on values and how to care for others.

Third, the current global warming, climate change and environmental issues must be given more attention. It is not enough for countries, governments, organisations and companies to say that they want a more sustainable world and equilibrium. There is a need for more and better plans for solving the issues, not over night but over a foreseeable future. It is important to develop ways ahead which people see as positive, not as negative sacrifices. To save the globe must be seen as the positive activity it is.

The recently held COP28 meeting in Dubai achieved something regarding common agreements and plans ahead, including financing of climate change measures through the Loss and Damage Fund, which was set up at COP27 in Egypt last year, to help poorer countries implement change. It is time that we understand that the support by rich countries of poor countries as positive and necessary activity. To contribute to a fairer and better world should always be seen as positive, also for those countries and companies that have been and are exploiters. We must admit that the general development aid that the West has given to poorer countries was never enough or meant for real change and equality. In future, the transfers from the rich to poor countries, and poor people everywhere, must be organised so that it is fair, inclusive and good for all. In the long run, a fairer and more equal world is what leads to sustainable development, and the only way to avoid new wars and conflicts.

Dear reader, may I wish you a Happy New Year – and may we all work for 2024 to become an Annus Mirabilis, a miraculous and marvellous year – as is our responsibility and possibility – and God/Allah’s plan. But it is yours and my duty to implement it.