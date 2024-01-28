Sunday, January 28, 2024
Independent candidate from PP-35, sons arrested in May 9 riots

Web Desk
11:40 AM | January 28, 2024
National

Police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate from PP-35 Chaudhry Muhammad Yousaf along with his sons in connection with the May 9 riots case.

Chaudhry Muhammad Yousaf and his brother-in-law were arrested from DC Colony of Gujranwala.

Police said Yousaf and his sons were wanted in the May 9 riots case.

The countrywide protest broke out on May 9 after the former prime minister was taken into custody on the premises of the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust ‘corruption’ case.

The violent protestors also attacked Corps Commander House in Lahore and other military installations.

Separately on January 15, Lahore police arrested another suspect involved in the May 9 riots.

Naqeebullah, a resident of Bajaur district, was wanted by Sarwar Road police in a case related to vandalism on May 9 riots, that were triggered across the country after the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The police said the presence of Naqeebullah was confirmed at Jinnah House during vandalism with the help of geofencing.

