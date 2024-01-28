Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

LAHORE - Finally, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Saturday unveiled his party’s manifesto ahead of the general elections.

Addressing the manifesto launching ceremony, the former PM said that PMLN’s manifesto has been prepared with great efforts and would be fully implemented if party voted to power.

Nawaz Sharif termed the country’s economy as the most important aspect of the manifesto. The former prime minister also said that PML-N does not believe in politics of victimisation but focuses on development of the country.

“Our development projects are on the record as PML-N ended load shedding in pre­vious tenure and provided cheap electricity to the peo­ple, he said, adding special attention had been given to the economy while preparing the manifesto. He termed it a coincidence that after fac­ing political vendettas, the PML-N was ready to contest elections besides presenting its manifesto.

Nawaz Sharif said that if the PML-N government had not been toppled today’s Pakistan would have been different. He appreciated Shehbaz Sharif for saving the country from de­fault, adding that the PML-N would always be there when­ever the country needed it.

Following are the salient features of PML-N’s mani­festo. Farmer’s prosperity through smart agriculture, building a climate resilient Pa­kistan, mapping judicial con­stitutional governance and local government reforms, inclusive growth, equality of opportunity through quali­ty education, affordable and sustainable electricity, navi­gating peace across borders, reshaping healthcare, un­leashing growth through dig­ital Pakistan, rights and pros­perity for those who build Pakistan, ushering Pakistan into a new era of information film drama and music, resil­ience and sovereignty, ensur­ing country’s energy security, sustainable population road­map, overseas Pakistani: to­gether rebuild Pakistan, uni­ty and diversity, reinventing tourism, trade through ex­ports, efficient infrastructure, protection and empower­ment, water security, empow­er women, youth our collec­tive future. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, Irfan Siddiqui and others also spoke.

PML-N HAS AN INCLUSIVE PLAN FOR KP DEVELOPMENT: MARYAM

Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz here Saturday that his party believed in the pow­er of the masses and chalked out an inclusive plan for the development of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

Addressing a big public gath­ering here, Maryam Nawaz said that the people of KP were deceived in the name of change in the last 10 years of rule of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf and were deprived of development. Despite 10 years long rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she said that PTI has not announced its manifesto which spoke of its lackluster performance in KP. She said that metro bus­es and orange trains besides motorway buses were a gift of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif. She said that the people of KP wanted the same facilities like orange and metro buses as be­ing enjoyed by the people of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif has special af­fection with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa includ­ing the Hazara division where he constructed a state-of-the-art Hazara motorway that promoted tourism besides opened KP for investment and development.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi, for­mer Deputy Speaker Nation­al Assembly said that Haz­ara was a stronghold of PMLN and the party would get over­whelming victory from there. He said that political oppo­nents were now hiding fac­es from people due to their poor performance in the last 10 years of rule in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

He said that PMLN would change the destiny of peo­ple besides alleviating pover­ty, controlling price hikes and generating employment op­portunities for youth.