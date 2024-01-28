Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

LAHORE - Finally, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Saturday unveiled his party’s manifesto ahead of the general elections.
Addressing the manifesto launching ceremony, the former PM said that PMLN’s manifesto has been prepared with great efforts and would be fully implemented if party voted to power.
Nawaz Sharif termed the country’s economy as the most important aspect of the manifesto. The former prime minister also said that PML-N does not believe in politics of victimisation but focuses on development of the country.
“Our development projects are on the record as PML-N ended load shedding in previous tenure and provided cheap electricity to the people, he said, adding special attention had been given to the economy while preparing the manifesto. He termed it a coincidence that after facing political vendettas, the PML-N was ready to contest elections besides presenting its manifesto.
Nawaz Sharif said that if the PML-N government had not been toppled today’s Pakistan would have been different. He appreciated Shehbaz Sharif for saving the country from default, adding that the PML-N would always be there whenever the country needed it.
Following are the salient features of PML-N’s manifesto. Farmer’s prosperity through smart agriculture, building a climate resilient Pakistan, mapping judicial constitutional governance and local government reforms, inclusive growth, equality of opportunity through quality education, affordable and sustainable electricity, navigating peace across borders, reshaping healthcare, unleashing growth through digital Pakistan, rights and prosperity for those who build Pakistan, ushering Pakistan into a new era of information film drama and music, resilience and sovereignty, ensuring country’s energy security, sustainable population roadmap, overseas Pakistani: together rebuild Pakistan, unity and diversity, reinventing tourism, trade through exports, efficient infrastructure, protection and empowerment, water security, empower women, youth our collective future. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, Irfan Siddiqui and others also spoke.
PML-N HAS AN INCLUSIVE PLAN FOR KP DEVELOPMENT: MARYAM
Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz here Saturday that his party believed in the power of the masses and chalked out an inclusive plan for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Addressing a big public gathering here, Maryam Nawaz said that the people of KP were deceived in the name of change in the last 10 years of rule of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf and were deprived of development. Despite 10 years long rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she said that PTI has not announced its manifesto which spoke of its lackluster performance in KP. She said that metro buses and orange trains besides motorway buses were a gift of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif. She said that the people of KP wanted the same facilities like orange and metro buses as being enjoyed by the people of Punjab.
Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif has special affection with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the Hazara division where he constructed a state-of-the-art Hazara motorway that promoted tourism besides opened KP for investment and development.
Murtaza Javed Abbassi, former Deputy Speaker National Assembly said that Hazara was a stronghold of PMLN and the party would get overwhelming victory from there. He said that political opponents were now hiding faces from people due to their poor performance in the last 10 years of rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said that PMLN would change the destiny of people besides alleviating poverty, controlling price hikes and generating employment opportunities for youth.