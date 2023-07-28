Friday, July 28, 2023
Free fruit fly traps distribution program starts in Swabi

Our Staff Reporter
July 28, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  To alleviate losses faced by farmers, landowners, and gardeners due to fruit flies, the Agriculture Extension department has launched a comprehensive program of distributing free fruit fly traps in Swabi’s Tehsil Razar. Led by Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat, alongside Director General (DG) Agriculture Extension Jan Muhammad and Director General on Farm Water Management Javed Iqbal, the initiative aims to support the agricultural community in combatting this persistent issue.

The distribution of 24,000 Free Fruit Fly Traps has commenced in Tehsil Razar, and it will extend to all tehsils of Swabi in due course. The beneficiaries include both registered and unregistered landowners, catering to a broad spectrum of agriculturalists.

The community has expressed gratitude for this timely intervention, applauding the department’s efforts and thanking the provincial government for its support.

During a ceremony organized to mark the launch, Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat, Director General Agriculture Jan Muhammad, and Director General Water Management Javed Iqbal addressed the attendees.

