PBBF’s elected body affirms active functioning, affiliations amidst misinformation 

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) spokesman, Mohammad Azam Dar, has reaffirmed that the federation’s elected body, led by President Brig (Retd) Mohammad Iftikhar Mansoor and Secretary General Khalid Bashir, is actively functioning and successfully organizing various national events. Recently, the Pakistan basketball team showcased an impressive performance under the flag of the Pakistan Basketball Federation during the 5 Nation Basketball Championship in Maldives. In an interview, Dar emphasized that the current PBBF holds affiliation with esteemed sports’ governing bodies, including the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), and International Basketball Federation (FIBA). The federation has been diligently organizing national fixtures for both men and women at different levels, making significant contributions to the promotion of basketball across the country. Additionally, it is also affiliated with FIBA (Asia) and holds associations with all major seven departments, provincial, and divisional basketball associations. The recognition of the federation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Government of Pakistan further validates its esteemed status in the international basketball community. Expressing concern about misleading information being disseminated to the public and sports enthusiasts regarding the status of PBBF, Dar assured that the federation operates with transparency and dedication. The PBBF is committed to fostering the growth and development of basketball in Pakistan.