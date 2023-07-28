Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow region

Russia on Friday said it thwarted an overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow region.

"This morning, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle on objects in the Moscow region was stopped," the Defense Ministry said, adding that the drone was destroyed.

Separately, Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Ukraine also tried to attack the capital with drones.

"At night, an enemy drone attempted an attack, it was shot down by the forces of the Ministry of Defense. There is no damage and no casualties," the mayor wrote on Telegram.

Earlier this week, Russia said defense measures were being taken as it claimed to have thwarted drone attacks on Moscow and Crimea.

It said forces had foiled overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, in which no one was hurt, and on the Crimean Peninsula, where an ammunition depot had been struck and a residential building damaged.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​