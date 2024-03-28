Commission to probe IHC judges' allegations, says law minister

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced on Thursday that the government would establish an inquiry commission to investigate allegations made by judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), accusing the country's intelligence agencies of interfering in judicial matters.

The law minister's announcement regarding the commission followed a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faiz Isa at the Supreme Court concerning the letter from IHC judges sent to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

While addressing a press conference alongside Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, the law minister stated that the commission would be formed in accordance with the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act and would be chaired by an impartial retired judge who would compile a report on the commission's findings.

He mentioned that the name of the individual appointed to lead the commission would be announced within two to four days.

Tarar explained that PM Shehbaz Sharif would present the matter to the cabinet on Friday (tomorrow), which would then establish the commission to investigate the allegations made by six IHC judges.