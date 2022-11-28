Share:

Met office has forecast likely foggy conditions in plain areas of the country this week.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a report said that due to persistent dry weather foggy conditions have developed in northeast and southern parts of Punjab, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

“These conditions are likely to continue during the week particularly in night and morning hours,” PMD stated.

“Very cold weather conditions would prevail in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, North Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” according to the Met Office.

“Foggy conditions may affect transportation means, while air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups,” PMD warned.

Travelers have been advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation owing to poor visibility caused by foggy conditions.

It is pertinent to mention here that several areas of the country used to experience fog in early winter but for some years smog and pollution have badly affected Lahore and the surrounding region. Persistent smog and air pollution restrict visibility range which also result in hygiene issues.