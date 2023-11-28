Pakistan, EU discuss migration issue

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and European Union (EU) Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Monday met in Brussels and discussed matters relating to migration.
They discussed developments in context of the Migration and Mobility Dialogue, the Foreign Office posted on social media platform X.
The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and the EU for exploring legal pathways for migration.
Separately, Caretaker FM visited Pakistani Embassy in Belgium where he was received by Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch and other members of the diplomatic staff.
He visited different sections of the embassy including consular section and expressed his satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the Pakistani community.
In his comments on the occasion, the Caretaker FM said the welfare of the overseas Pakistanis and the resolution of their issues on priority basis, were among the top priorities of the interim government.
Jilani said EU was an important partner of Pakistan and welcomed the continuation of GSP Plus status for Pakistan, adding these steps would further promote bilateral economic links with the EU.
