Pakistan, EU discuss migration issue

Our Staff Reporter
November 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and European Union (EU) Commission­er for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Monday met in Brussels and discussed matters relating to migration. 

They discussed developments in con­text of the Migration and Mobility Dia­logue, the Foreign Office posted on so­cial media platform X. 

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and the EU for exploring legal pathways for mi­gration. 

Separately, Caretaker FM visited Pa­kistani Embassy in Belgium where he was received by Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the Eu­ropean Union Amna Baloch and other members of the diplomatic staff. 

He visited different sections of the embassy including consular section and expressed his satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the Paki­stani community. 

In his comments on the occasion, the Caretaker FM said the welfare of the overseas Pakistanis and the resolution of their issues on priority basis, were among the top priorities of the interim government. 

Jilani said EU was an important part­ner of Pakistan and welcomed the con­tinuation of GSP Plus status for Paki­stan, adding these steps would further promote bilateral economic links with the EU. 

He said the welfare of overseas Pa­kistanis and resolution of issues was among the government’s top priorities.

Our Staff Reporter

