American Film Institute awards Lifetime Achievement Award to Nicole Kidman

The American Film Institute (AFI) awarded on Sunday the Lifetime Achievement Award to actress Nicole Kidman.

At the ceremony held in Hollywood, American actress Meryl Streep presented the award to 56-year-old Kidman.

On stage, Kidman could not hold back her tears. "Making movies is a privilege," she said.

Her husband Keith Urban accompanied her.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, described by AFI as "the greatest honor in American cinema," has previously been awarded to famous actors and directors such as Streep, Julie Andrews, Denzel Washington, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg.