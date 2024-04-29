Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

American Film Institute awards Lifetime Achievement Award to Nicole Kidman

American Film Institute awards Lifetime Achievement Award to Nicole Kidman
Anadolu
11:44 AM | April 29, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

The American Film Institute (AFI) awarded on Sunday the Lifetime Achievement Award to actress Nicole Kidman.

At the ceremony held in Hollywood, American actress Meryl Streep presented the award to 56-year-old Kidman.

On stage, Kidman could not hold back her tears. "Making movies is a privilege," she said.

Her husband Keith Urban accompanied her.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, described by AFI as "the greatest honor in American cinema," has previously been awarded to famous actors and directors such as Streep, Julie Andrews, Denzel Washington, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg.

Anadolu

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1714356955.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024