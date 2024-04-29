Monday, April 29, 2024
“Colonialism is violence in its natural state, and it will only yield when confronted with greater violence.” – Frantz Fanon

April 29, 2024
The Suez Crisis, occurring in 1956, involved a military conflict between Egypt on one side and the United Kingdom, France, and Israel on the other. It erupted after Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalised the Suez Canal, prompting the three nations to intervene militarily. The crisis highlighted the shifting dynamics of post-colonial power struggles and marked the end of British and French imperial dominance in the Middle East. The crisis underscored the need for diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts and highlighted the importance of international cooperation in ensuring stability and security in key strategic regions, echoing present-day geopolitical challenges as well.

