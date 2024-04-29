PM for bridging Global North-South gap in health sector

Addressing WEF session, Shehbaz says more united efforts still needed for human health services Appreciates vibrant role of KSA, Bill Gates in health sector Says Pakistan not responsible for any emissions in world PM attends special dialogue, gala dinner hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Holds meetings with IMF MD, IDB president, Amir of Kuwait Saudi leadership declares Shehbaz ‘man of actions’.

RIAYDH - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, while terming the global inequity in health sector as ‘the first and foremost problem’ called upon bridging the widening gap between the Global South and the Global North.

Expressing his views in a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) regarding global health here, the prime minister said that the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed the existing gaps largely between the Global North and Global South in terms of provision of health facilities and distribution of vaccines.

He said that the climate change issue had also completely changed the landscape.

Pakistan was not responsible for any emissions in the world, he said, adding, but in the year 2022, it witnessed the worst climate-triggered floods which hugely devastated the infrastructure and buildings and as consequently, they had to spend billion of rupees to rehabilitate the affected people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that for the rehabilitation efforts, they sought costly loans. “Can a developing country like Pakistan afford it?” he questioned and observed that for provision of health facilities, a developing country like Pakistan required resources. “The yawning gap between the Global South and Global North should be bridged,” he emphasised. Sharing his personal experiences, the prime minister said that treatment for the fatal disease like cancer was too costly for the poor population of Pakistan.

He said that as a chief minister of Punjab, he had provided about 130 million inhabitants of the province with best medical treatment initiatives like screening and treatment facility for Hepatitis in the remotest and backward areas of the province where the poor people had been in dire need of basic facilities like education and health.

The prime minister further informed that as the former chief minister, he also established the first kidney and liver hospital in Punjab which was probably one of the best in Asia where the poor patients were provided with free of cost treatment.

About the dengue outbreak in 2011 in the province, he shared that the phenomenon in the health sector was one of the biggest in the world.

But they got experts and equipment and with the cooperation of entire government machinery, civil society and common man launched a massive drive against the dengue larvae, he added.

“They were able to control the outbreak with collective efforts and meagre resources,” he said, adding that it was a test case for the global study in health sector.

The prime minister appreciated the initiatives launched by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the health sector and said that they had been serving the ailing humanity with their kind gestures.

The prime minister, in his remarks, appreciated Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their support and provision of vaccines for polio eradication drives in Pakistan.

He also acknowledged Bill Gates’ generosity during the 2022 floods to support the affected people of Pakistan.

He expressed that with their cooperation, they would be able to get rid from the polio.

Expressing his views, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed upon collective efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He shared his concerns over the mortality rates of mothers and children, adding that about 54 countries were still far behind in achieving the SDGs targets. Another 4.9 billion people across the globe had no access to basic services, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz held meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum and exchanged views on international issues.

He held a special meeting with Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and discussed bilateral ties.

The prime minister thanked the Amir for sending him a warm congratulatory letter upon his re-election.

While congratulating Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming the role of Amir, the prime minister expressed his desire to work closely with His Highness to transform bilateral ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership that would serve the best interests of the peoples of both countries.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Amir of Kuwait to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Meanwhile, the Saudi leadership declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the “Man of Action” in recognition of his commitment to reviving Pakistan’s economy through massive reforms and foreign investment.

This acknowledgment came during his busy day in Riyadh, where he met different leaders and addressed a special meeting of the World Economic Forum.

During the day, the prime minister held meetings with Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister for Finance Mohammad Al Jadaan, and Minister for Industry Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhourayef, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In his meeting with the prime minister on the margins of the Forum, Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid Al-Falih called him a “Man of Action,” recognizing his performance and speed of work, along with his commitment to contributing to Pakistan’s development and progress.

This is the second time Shehbaz Sharif has earned such a distinction from foreign leadership as earlier, he was given the title of “Shehbaz Speed” by a Chinese leader to acknowledge his swift execution of development projects while serving as Punjab chief minister.

“We are all aware of your performance and speed of work,” the Saudi minister said, adding that the prime minister was advancing the mission of progress in Pakistan, with their full support. “Your mission is our mission,” he remarked.

During the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Managing Director (MD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva wherein he reiterated his government’s commitment to put Pakistan’s economy back on track.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting here, the prime minister said that he had directed his financial team, led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to carry out structural reforms, ensure strict fiscal discipline and pursue prudent policies that would ensure macro-economic stability and sustained economic growth, according to a PM Office press release.

The IMF chief appreciated the prime minister’s leadership for timely securing the SBA last year.

Both the sides also discussed Pakistan entering into another IMF program to ensure that the gains made in the past year were consolidated and its economic growth trajectory remained positive.

The IMF MD shared her institution’s perspective on the ongoing program with Pakistan, including the review process.

The prime minister also met with President of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser. During the meeting, they agreed for early completion of different IDB’s development projects in Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the IDB for its $1 billion worth investment on different uplift projects in Pakistan during his previous tenure in office.

The president of IDB called on the prime minister on the sidelines of the special meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF), PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also attended the Special Dialogue and Gala Dinner hosted by Saudi Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the event, the prime minister exchanged views with His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

He congratulated the Saudi leadership on the successful organization of the WEF Special Meeting and the excellent arrangements by the hosts.

While recalling their recent meeting in Makkah during his visit to Saudi Arabia during Ramazan, the prime minister thanked His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for sending a high-powered delegation to Pakistan led by Foreign Minister His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

The delegation held extensive discussion with their Pakistani counterparts on ways to enhance the portfolio of Saudi investments in Pakistan.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.