Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President’s Cup matches washed out

Staff Reporter
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   All three matches of third round of President’s Cup One-Day Tournament in Abbottabad and Rawalpindi were abandoned without a ball being bowled. KRL and HEC shared points in Abbottabad, SNGPL and SBP shared points at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, while Ghani Glass and Pakistan Television also shared points at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued here by Pakistan Cricket Board. Fourth round fixtures for Tuesday: SBP v WAPDA, Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium; Ghani Glass v HEC, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium; SNGPL v KRL, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1714277341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024