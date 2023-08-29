Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Two suspects injured, arrested in separate encounters

Agencies
August 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have arrested suspected outlaws in injured condition after separate encounters in the limits of B-Section and Hussainabad police stations. The police spokesman informed here on Monday that an encounter took place in Latifabad unit 10 near the protective embankment of River Indus between a team of B-Section police and 4 suspects riding on 2 motorbikes. He added that in the exchange of fire, a suspect sustained a gunshot and fell on the ground but his accomplices managed to escape. He identified the injured suspect, who was rounded up from the spot, as Muhammad Yousuf Ghouri, saying that he was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for emergency medical care. According to him, the police were checking the criminal record of Ghouri from whose possession allegedly a pistol was recovered. The spokesman said that Hussainabad police were also engaged in an exchange of fire in the Hussainabad area by 2 suspects riding on a motorbike. He said one of the suspects sustained a gunshot in his leg and fell from the motorbike while his associate managed to escape. He identified the suspect as Aalam Qambrani, who was apprehended from the spot and shifted to LUH.

Agencies

