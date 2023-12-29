Friday, December 29, 2023
No shortage of wheat in country: Dr. Kausar

Web Desk
6:53 PM | December 29, 2023
National

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik has said that there is no shortage of wheat in the country.

Addressing the National Kissan Convention in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan is capable enough to export essential food items like wheat and rice in near future.

He said the government is taking practical steps to increase the productivity of wheat and reduce the productivity gap.

The Minister said agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy and all obstacles in in this regard will be removed on priority basis. He said with gaining the production potential, Pakistan can easily become agriculture surplus country.  

Assuring the farmers, Kausar Abdullah Malik said all out efforts are being made to facilitate the farmers of the country.

