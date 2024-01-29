Monday, January 29, 2024
Babri Mosque to Mander

The negative conseque-nces of the Babri Masjid’s conversion extend beyond immediate repercuss-ions.

Last week, India has witnessed a historic event that marks a sig­nificant shift in its socio-religious landscape. The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, construct­ed on the site where the Babri Masjid stood until its demo­lition in 1992, has sparked both celebration and con­troversy. This development, spearheaded by Hindu far-right groups and inaugurat­ed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raises critical questions about the implications for India’s secular ideals, the status of its Muslim population, and the role of the Supreme Court in shap­ing the nation’s identity.

The Babri Masjid-Ram Temple saga is a timeline etched with conflict, le­gal battles, and political maneuvering. The roots of the dispute date back to the 16th century, with the construction of the Babri Mosque by Mughal com­mander Mir Baqi. Over the years, claims and counterclaims by Hindus and Mus­lims have fueled tensions, leading to the mosque’s eventual demolition in 1992 by a Hindu nationalist mob. The recent inauguration of the Ram Mandir is seen by many as a triumph for Hindu far-right groups, culminating a four-decade campaign. However, it raises concerns about religious triumphalism and the potential transformation of India’s secu­lar democracy into a Hindu-first nation. The controversial nature of the temple’s construction is amplified by its associ­ation with the 1992 demolition, which triggered nationwide Hindu-Muslim ri­ots, resulting in over 2,000 deaths.

The decision by the Supreme Court in 2019, giving ownership of the disputed land to a Hindu trust, has been a pivot­al moment in this contentious journey. Critics argue that the court’s ruling sym­bolizes a departure from the principles of secularism and paves the way for re­ligious majoritarianism. The court’s in­volvement in the Ayodhya case echoes a broader trend where religious senti­ments sway legal decisions, potentially eroding the foundational values of a di­verse and pluralistic India.

The impact of the Babri Masjid’s con­version into a temple goes beyond do­mestic implications. It challenges the perception of India as a secular state and sends ripples across the Muslim world. The Muslim community in India and beyond sees this development as a blow to their identity and a reflection of rising religious intolerance. The global Muslim diaspora closely observes how India, with its diverse population, man­ages its religious dynamics and protects the rights of its minority communities.

Furthermore, the timing of the tem­ple inauguration, just months ahead of general elections, raises questions about political motivations. The move is perceived by some as a strategy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to capitalize on religious sentiments, po­tentially influencing electoral outcomes. The intertwining of religious and politi­cal narratives is a cause for concern, as it may deepen divisions within Indian so­ciety. India’s shift from secularism to a more overtly religious identity is under­scored not only by the Ram Mandir ep­isode but also by the Supreme Court’s handling of other significant issues. The court’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, in viola­tion of UN resolutions, and its perceived alignment with the government’s agen­da have further fueled apprehensions about the judiciary’s independence and commitment to secular principles.

Simultaneously, as India undergoes in­ternal transformations, the global stage witnesses similar patterns. The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza draws paral­lels with the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple controversy, reflecting a troubling trend of religious and territorial disputes es­calating into conflicts with global reper­cussions. The Babri Masjid-Ram Temple saga has the potential to reshape the reli­gious coexistence landscape in India. The transformation of a historical mosque into a Hindu temple sends a troubling signal to religious minorities, particular­ly the Muslim community. It raises con­cerns about the protection of minori­ty rights and fosters an atmosphere of religious insecurity. The long-standing harmony among diverse religious com­munities is at risk, challenging India’s traditional ethos of unity in diversity.

The geopolitical dynamics of the South Asian region are intricately linked with India’s internal religious shifts. The Babri Masjid’s conversion has the potential to fuel tensions not only with­in India but also with neighboring coun­tries. The decision may be perceived as a move toward majoritarianism, unset­tling the delicate balance in the region. Nations with significant Muslim pop­ulations, such as Pakistan and Bangla­desh, may view this development as a cause for concern, impacting diplomat­ic relations and regional stability.

On the international stage, the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple controversy adds another layer to ongoing discussions about religious freedom and tolerance. The global community is likely to scru­tinize India’s commitment to secular principles and the protection of minori­ty rights. The controversy may influence diplomatic ties with countries that pri­oritize human rights and religious free­dom. India’s reputation as a secular de­mocracy could face challenges, affecting its standing in international organiza­tions and alliances. The negative conse­quences of the Babri Masjid’s conversion extend beyond immediate repercus­sions. India’s evolving identity as a more explicitly religious state could influence its engagement with the internation­al community. The alignment of domes­tic policies with religious ideologies may affect diplomatic relations and partner­ships. Nations seeking secular and in­clusive governance may reevaluate their alliances with India, impacting trade, col­laboration, and strategic partnerships.

In conclusion, the conversion of the Babri Masjid into the Ram Mandir serves as a symbol of India’s evolving identity, raising crucial questions about the preservation of its secular ethos. The impact on the Muslim community, both within India and globally, neces­sitates a thoughtful reflection on reli­gious tolerance and pluralism. The role of the Supreme Court in these transfor­mative events raises concerns about the judiciary’s role in safeguarding In­dia’s foundational values. As the world observes these shifts, it underscores the need for nations to balance reli­gious aspirations with the principles of inclusivity and diversity.

The writer is a Disaster Emergency Management Professional, Public Health Professional, Psychologist Criminologist and International Relations Expert as well as a freelance Columnist. He can be contacted at: dremergency
bwp@gmail.com

