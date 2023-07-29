Saturday, July 29, 2023
Argentina fight to earn 2-2 draw with South Africa in FIFA Women's World Cup

Anadolu
7:33 PM | July 29, 2023
Sports

Argentina fought for a 2-2 draw with South Africa in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group G match Friday.

South Africa had a 2-0 lead at New Zealand's Dunedin Stadium after Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana scored.

But in the 74th minute, Argentine defender Sophia Braun scored outside the penalty area to narrow the gap. Five minutes later, Romina Nunez scored on a header as Argentina managed to bag one point.

Argentina are in last place in the group with one point in two matches.

Third-place South Africa also have one point.

Sweden and Italy are the best two teams in the group as each has three points.

The Sweden vs. Italy match in Wellington will be held Saturday.

Tags:

