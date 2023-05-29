ICC Chairman and Chief Executive to visit Lahore next week  

LAHORE - International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice will arrive in Lahore on Tuesday morning on a two-day visit, during which they will meet Chair of the PCB Management Committee Mr. Najam Sethi (also an ICC Director), PCB Chief Operating Officer Barrister Salman Naseer and other board officials. While Mr. Allardice has regularly visited Pakistan, first as ICC General Manager – Cricket and then as ICC Chief Executive, this will be Mr. Barclay’s first visit to Pakistan. Mr. Barclay will be the first ICC Chairman to tour Pakistan since ICC President Ray Mali’s visit in 2008. This will also be the first time since October 2004 when both the top two ICC officials will together visit the Pakistan cricket headquarters.