Govt to provide free SIMs, female abayas to hujjaj: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmo­ny Aneeq Ahmed said on Tues­day that the government would provide free of cost mobile SIMs with roaming internet packag­es, female abayas having a Pa­kistani flag on the backside and 13 Kg suitcases to pilgrims per­forming hajj this year.

Talking to a private news channel, minister said that it was a historic step that caretak­er government has declared a significant reduction of one lac in government Hajj expenses, adding, further 50,000 will also be reduced in coming few days after which hujjaj will get back their money in their accounts.

He said a new mobile appli­cation has been designed to as­sist pilgrims, which will provide navigation support and enable constant communication be­tween pilgrims and relevant officials. Initially available in English and Urdu, the applica­tion will later incorporate vari­ous regional languages, he said, adding, app will also provide digital training programs to ev­ery pilgrim.

Minister also disclosed a proj­ect that ministry of Hajj with the collaboration of ministry of ed­ucation have planned to con­vert city mosques into schools to enrolled out of school chil­dren where Imam of mosques will play a leading role. Minis­ter said that mosques will play their role as community cen­ters in every city areas, adding, Imams will resolve communi­ty issues as well after offering prayers. He said that ministry of hajj is taking all four provinc­es on board and enhancing the connectivity of mosques.

While describing another project, minister for religious affairs said that his ministry with the collaboration of health ministry has another project in which medical clinics will also be part of mosques.