Eid shopping gains momentum in Sukkur, Larkana

SUKKUR  -  Eid shopping is becoming more popular as a lot of people are rushing in all markets and bazaars in the Sukkur and Larkana divisions. The children and women are more enthusiastic in choosing new and unique design clothes to wear on the oc­casion of Eid ul Fitr. The government employees have also jumped into the arena as they have re­ceived their salaries and the shopping frenzy has started touching its peak. With the rise in number of buyers, traffic jam in the town’s busy market places and intersections has become a routine.

The people belonging to all age groups includ­ing women and children are seen busy in Eid shopping. The main focus of the citizens is on the purchase of the clothes, foot wears and many other items for the festival.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711684328.jpg

