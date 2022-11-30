Share:

PESHAWAR - US Consul General Peshawar Panfilo Marquez along with Political / Economic officer, U.S. Consulate General Peshawar Kurt Beurmann paid a visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company Head Office, Peshawar. Special Assistant to CM KP on Industries and Investments Abdul Karim Tordher and his team welcomed Consul General and his team to the KP-EZDMC office. SACM briefed the Consul General on the potentials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of natural endowment and geographical advantages, as well as the efforts of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in creating a conducive environment for local and international investors, which has resulted in investor confidence and, as a result, an overwhelmingly positive response from the business community towards investment in various sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. SACM also discussed investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s potential sectors, with a particular emphasis on minerals, mining and processing, manufacturing, agro-based processing, and tourism. He also stressed cross-border trade investment prospects as a result of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s key location in the region and presented his thoughts on a potential partnership in the development of these potential industries. In his remarks, the Consul General praised KPEZDMC for its noteworthy role in boosting industrialisation, adding value to local raw materials, and creating job opportunities for the community.