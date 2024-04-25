Faisal Vawda, Abdul Wasay sworn in as senators

Newly elected Senate members Faisal Vawda and Abdul Wasay were sworn in on Thursday.

According to details, Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gillani administered the oath to Vawda and Wasay.

Later, the two senators signed the roll of members.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Gillani announced the panel of presiding officers to act in absence of both the chairman and deputy chairman.

The chairman chaired the proceedings of the 337th Senate session, commenced on the very day.

The panel of presiding officers comprises Shahadat Awan, Irfanul Haq Saddiqui and Samina Mumtaz Zehra.