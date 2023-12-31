Woolies demand increases after mercury dips

LAHORE - Demand for warm clothes has risen sharp­ly after the temperature de­creased significantly in recent days. The rates of warm clothes have increased in the flea mar­kets as well as major stores. Brands have also increased prices of of their new sweaters, which start from Rs3,500. Jack­ets and coats for children are available for Rs4,000 to Rs8,000 apiece, while mufflers are avail­able between Rs250 and Rs350. A pair of socks is available for up to Rs280. Overcoats for chil­dren are available for Rs4,000 to Rs7,000 while overcoats for elders are available for Rs6,000 and Rs14,000. Shawls are sell­ing in the range of Rs4,000 and Rs8,000. A buyer, Muhammad Bilal, told APP at the flea mar­ket on Saturday that second­hand sweaters were available between Rs450 and Rs700 while coats were selling for up to Rs600. Shawls in the flea markets are available between Rs400 and Rs600 while sweat­ers for elders were being sold between Rs450 and Rs900, a fe­male buyer, Razia Bibi said, who had come to the flea market for purchase clothes for her chil­dren. Shopkeepers in the flea market, Adeel and Rana Shahid, said that the import duty on secondhand clothes had been enhanced, while the cost of transportation also increased. On the other hand, store own­ers Riaz and Faisal, said that prices of raw materials for new clothes had increased along with the labour cost and the fac­tors caused a hike in the prices of new clothes