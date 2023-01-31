Share:

The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

Mr. Imran Ayub, Manager Admin Millat Tractors Ltd, graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a colorful opening ceremony held here yesterday. The honourable chief guest was introduced with all the participating players, while he also witnessed a singles match and applauded both the players for showcasing their skills during the match. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) along with former PTF senior official Col Asif Dar (R), top junior national players and their families were also present on the occasion.

Total 18 matches were played on the first day of the championship. All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable victories while a high standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches.

In the boys U-18 first round, Shahzaib Zahid beat Aoun Raza 6-1, 6-1, Ahmad Raza beat Moavia Butt 6-2, 7-5, Mustansir Ali Khan beat Omer Shafiq 6-0, 6-0, Yafat Nadeem beat Hassan Ali (Gc) 6-1, 6-1 and Hassan Ali beat Hafiz Muhammad Imran 6-1, 6-0.

In the boys U-16 first round, Huzaima Nawaz beat Hamza Alamzaib 6-1, 7-5, M Uzair beat Saif Ullah 6-2, 6-2. In boys U-14 first round, M Uzair beat Aalay Husnain 4-1, 5-3, M Arsalan beat Syed Ahmad Yawar 4-0, 4-0.