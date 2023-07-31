Hazratullah Zazai guides Durban Qalandars to Zim Afro T10 glory

LAHORE-Buoyed by the power-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai (43*), Durban Qalandars clinched the 1st Zim Afro T10 title after beating Joburg Buffaloes by 8 wickets in the finalat Harare Sports Club.

According to information received here, Joburg Buffaloes, asked to bat first, started well with Muhammad Hafeez and Tom Banton stitching a 50-run partnership, getting to the mark in just over three overs. Hafeez was then cleaned up by George Linde for 32, and shortly after Will Smeed (5) was headed back to the hut. Banton then lost his wicket for 36, with the score at 77-3 in the 7th over.

Yusuf Pathan walked back for 25 off 14 dismissed by young Tayyab Abbas while Bopara (22*) took charge in the final over and finished the innings off with a massive six, to make it a 17-run over, propelling the score up to 127-4.

Qalandars started off their chase in a bright manner, with the New Zealand batter Tim Seifert scoring 30 off 13 balls. HazratullahZazai was then joined by Andre Fletcher and both putting on a 43-run stand. However, Usman Shinwari struck again, removing Fletcher for 29. After that, Zazai was joined by Asif Ali, and both batted strongly. Ali (21*) was dropped off the first ball in the final over, and then Zazai went on to finish off the chase with a boundary straight back over the bowlers’ head. The Qalandars won by 8 wickets and 4 balls to spare.