Monday, July 31, 2023
PFF NC condoles over sad demise of former FIFA referee Essa Khan

Web Desk
11:47 PM | July 31, 2023
Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has extended its profound condolence on the sad demise of former FIFA referee Akhondzada Essa Khan.

Essa Khan had represented PFF on numerous platforms. The UET FC coach always stood with FIFA Fair Play values and supported Pakistan Football in hard times. His matchless contributions will always be remembered.

The Normalisation Committee is extremely saddened by the unfortunate news of the sad demise of a former FIFA referee who has left the whole football fraternity of Pakistan aghast. They prayed to Allah Almighty that may the departed soul rest in peace with calm.

