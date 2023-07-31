UK suspends development aid to Niger over military coup

The UK on Sunday joined France in suspending development aid to Niger following last week’s military coup in the West African country, according to a statement.

The announcement came hours after leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc ordered Niger’s military coup leaders to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum within one week and imposed financial and commercial sanctions on the junta.

“The UK wholly supports the immediate political and economic measures announced today by ECOWAS and will suspend long-term development assistance to Niger,” Development and Africa Minister Andrew Mitchell said in the statement.

It said that critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Niger will continue.

“The UK is a committed partner of Niger’s democratically elected government and calls for President Bazoum to be immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order.”

As part of the mediation to resolve the crisis following the coup, Chad's transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno visited Niger on Sunday to meet with the coup leaders as part of efforts to secure a peaceful settlement to the crisis.