Dar promises business-friendly budget

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday assured the business leaders that government would provide all possible assistance to the business community for the economic stability and growth by bringing forward a business and people friendly budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

He held a meeting with delegations from Lahore and Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce on Budget 2023-24 proposals at FBR (Hqrs). SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

The delegation appreciated the finance minister’s invitation for proposals from the Chambers of Commerce. They discussed the current economic situation of the country with the finance minister and apprised him about the various issues being faced by them. In this regard, they also presented their proposals to the finance minister for the upcoming federal budget. They also assured the finance minister of their support and cooperation to the government in its efforts to enhance the economic and business activities in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the budget suggestions of the delegations and expressed the commitment of the government to overcome the challenges being faced by the commerce sector and ensure the economic growth of the country. He also assured the business leaders that government will provide all possible assistance to the business community for the economic stability and growth by bringing forward a business and people friendly budget for fiscal year 2023-24. The finance minister reiterated the importance of business community and appreciated their efforts and contribution to the economy of Pakistan. The delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budget proposals.

Meanwhile, a delegation of M/s PepsiCo led by Eugene Willemsen, CEO Africa, Middle East & South Asia called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at FBR. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha and senior officers from FBR and PepsiCo team participated in the meeting. Eugene Willemsen extended warm sentiments to the finance minister and expressed his confidence in Pakistan and the potential the country offers on the growth front given availability of investment conducive environment. He apprised the minister of the profile of the company, the operational nature of its business activities, and the company’s overall contribution in the revenue growth of the country. He also communicated about the issues being faced by the company regarding taxation and imports of items.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar appreciated the economic contribution of the company in terms of FDI and revenue generation in Pakistan. The finance minister also highlighted the existing economic circumstances and informed that the current government has put in place a variety of far-sighted policy initiatives in order to bring stability and growth in the economy and for the ease of doing business. He further assured the delegation of well-intended efforts by the government in order to support the company for expanding its business and investment in the country. Eugene Willemsen thanked the finance minister for extending his support and cooperation.