Govt introduces number of policy initiatives to bring stability in economy: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says the current government has introduced a number of policy initiatives to bring stability and growth in the economy and improving ease of doing business.

He said this while talking to a delegation of an international beverage company led by Eugene Willemsen, CEO Africa, Middle East and South Asia in Islamabad.

He assured the delegation of government's efforts to support the company for expanding its business and investment in the country.

Eugene Willemsen expressed his confidence in investment conducive environment of the country.