India playing politics to spoil Asian Cup spirit: Ehsan Mazari

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari has said that India must not play politics in cricket especially when other sports contingents are visiting Pakistan.

The minister said that ‘Pakistan vs India’ is the most watched cricket match in the world and if India play Asia Cricket Cup in Pakistan, there is no doubt in that Pakistan would visit India as well to play the ICC Cricket World Cup. “We need to keep sports and politics separate,” said Mazari, adding that sports is beyond boundaries.

The Minister stated that Indian baseball team recently played a tournament in Islamabad in which more than 30 members contingent played along with other nations. He said that an Indian contingent also participated in Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) Championship organized in Lahore. He said the reluctance and promotion of cricket remains a question mark.

Mazari said that government is working on a comprehensive ‘National Sports Policy’ to uplift the sports in the country. He said all stakeholders including Pakistan Olympic Association has been taken on board and the policy would be implemented in true spirit after the approval of the cabinet.

He lauded the efforts of Balochistan government on successfully organizing the 34th National Games, after 19 years. He also extended greetings to the winning teams including Army, Wapda and others and assured his all-out support to those athletes, who made the headlines and earned medals for their respective departments and provinces.